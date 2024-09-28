GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

High Court judge escapes unhurt after car tyre bursts on getting caught in a pothole

Published - September 28, 2024 06:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala High Court judge Devan Ramachandran escaped unhurt after a tyre of his car burst after getting caught in a pothole at Mundoor in Thrissur along the Kuttipuram-Thrissur State Highway on Saturday around 2.30 p.m.

The front tyre on the left burst while the judge was travelling from Kozhikode to Thrissur, said Peramangalam police sources. He could not be reached over phone as sources close to him said he was attending a programme of Thrissur district court. He was unhurt and continued the journey after a while, they said.

A team from Peramangalam police rushed to the scene and helped to change the burst tyre. He resumed the journey some 30-45 minutes later, said Peramangalam police sources.

The Kuttipuram-Thrissur State Highway remains in a shambles, said local residents.

Published - September 28, 2024 06:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.