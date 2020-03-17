High Court is now a ‘no-entry’ zone

The High Court has imposed a “total restriction” on the public and litigants from entering the court complex in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Only those summoned by the court will be allowed to enter the complex, said a press release by K. Haripal, Registrar General of the High Court, on Monday.

Earlier, the office-bearers of the Ernakulam branch of the Indian Medical Association had met the Chief Justice to apprise him of the health situation in the district. A full-court meeting of the judges of the High Court was also held.

Thermal screening

It has been decided to conduct thermal screening for all those who enter the court complex. The registry has also decided to suspend the mediation and adalat proceedings until further orders. Sanitation measures will be undertaken. The staff of the court and clerks of advocates will have to produce their identity cards to enter the court complex.

Lawyers’ plea

Meanwhile, Justice Brigade, a collective of lawyers, has moved the court seeking directives to close down shopping malls, educational institutions, cinemas and tourist centres where people come in large numbers. The petitioner has also sought a directives to ensure the supply of masks and hand sanitisers at a fair price. The court may consider the plea on Tuesday.