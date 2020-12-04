High Court initiates suo motu proceedings on temple entry

Kochi

04 December 2020 23:48 IST

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday initiated a suo motu proceeding based on news reports that Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s wife and her retinue had entered the Nalambalam of the Guruvayur Sreekrishna temple violating the COVID-19 restrictions.

When the case was taken up for hearing, counsel for the Guruvayur Devaswom brought to the notice of the court a petition pending before a single judge in the matter. The petition had sought a directive to the police to register a case and seize the unedited CCTV footage of the Nalambalam on the day of their visit.

According to reports, on the day of Guruvayur Ekadasi and the next day, the Devaswom chairman along with the wife of the Minister and two other VVIPs, including two Devaswom managing committee members, and the Devaswom Commissioner had entered the Nalambalam despite the ban on entry into the shrine.

