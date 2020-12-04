High Court initiates suo motu proceedings on temple entry

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday initiated a suo motu proceeding based on news reports that Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s wife and her retinue had entered the Nalambalam of the Guruvayur Sreekrishna temple violating the COVID-19 restrictions.
When the case was taken up for hearing, counsel for the Guruvayur Devaswom brought to the notice of the court a petition pending before a single judge in the matter. The petition had sought a directive to the police to register a case and seize the unedited CCTV footage of the Nalambalam on the day of their visit.
According to reports, on the day of Guruvayur Ekadasi and the next day, the Devaswom chairman along with the wife of the Minister and two other VVIPs, including two Devaswom managing committee members, and the Devaswom Commissioner had entered the Nalambalam despite the ban on entry into the shrine.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath