High Court impleads ED in money laundering case

The Kerala High Court on Thursday impleaded the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a petition seeking a vigilance probe into the alleged illegal money transactions involving crores of rupees during the time of demonetisation into the account of Chandrika, the mouthpiece of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

The court asked the ED to file a statement in response to the allegations of money laundering levelled by the petitioner. In his petition, G. Girish Babu of Kalamassery alleged that these were benami transactions made on behalf of IUML leader and former Minister V.K. Ebrahim Kunju.

When the petition came up for hearing, the counsel for ED submitted that the agency could start an investigation into the charges only when the former Minister was arraigned as an accused in the case.

The court had earlier asked the petitioner to implead the ED as a party as the court felt that the allegations came under the ambit of the Money Laundering Act. The court had observed that the ambit of the official duty of the VACB was confined to probe into corrupt practices, while it was for the ED to look into the illegal money transactions.

The petitioner alleged that ₹10 crore was deposited by Sameer, a member of the director board of Chandrika, at the branch of Punjab National Bank on November 15, 2016, at Market Road in Ernakulam.

On the same day, several crores of rupees were deposited by Sameer into the daily’s account at SBI Kaloor branch. The source of the money had not been disclosed. These were benami transactions on behalf of the IUML leader and former Minister, he alleged.