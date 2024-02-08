Kerala High Court for treating dead body with dignity

February 08, 2024 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court adjourned to February 8 hearing on a writ petition filed by a person seeking the release of his live-in partner’s dead body from a private hospital in Kochi.

In his petition, Jebin Joseph of Kottayam alleged that the hospital authorities did not release the body as the hospital expenses were not cleared.

When the petition came up for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that a deceased person had right over the body and the mortal remains had to be dealt with appropriate dignity.

ADVERTISEMENT

and posted it on Feb 8.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.