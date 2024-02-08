ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala High Court for treating dead body with dignity

February 08, 2024 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court adjourned to February 8 hearing on a writ petition filed by a person seeking the release of his live-in partner’s dead body from a private hospital in Kochi.

In his petition, Jebin Joseph of Kottayam alleged that the hospital authorities did not release the body as the hospital expenses were not cleared.

When the petition came up for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that a deceased person had right over the body and the mortal remains had to be dealt with appropriate dignity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

and posted it on Feb 8.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US