GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala High Court for treating dead body with dignity

February 08, 2024 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court adjourned to February 8 hearing on a writ petition filed by a person seeking the release of his live-in partner’s dead body from a private hospital in Kochi.

In his petition, Jebin Joseph of Kottayam alleged that the hospital authorities did not release the body as the hospital expenses were not cleared.

When the petition came up for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that a deceased person had right over the body and the mortal remains had to be dealt with appropriate dignity.

and posted it on Feb 8.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.