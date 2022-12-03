High Court for balancing ecology with development in Kothi case

December 03, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala High Court verdict on November 14 on the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) at Kothi on the banks of the Kallai river in Kozhikode has sparked a debate, with the court conclusively stating that the plant would help rejuvenate the dying river.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dismissing a writ petition against the construction of the plant by the Kozhikode Corporation, the court upheld a part of the verdict on the basis of the Supreme Court judgment on a case between Bombay Dyeing and Bombay Environmental Action Group. “While emphasising the need for ecological impact, a delicate balance between it and the necessity for development must be struck. Whereas it is not possible to ignore the dire need which society requires,” the apex court had said.

By highlighting the observation of the Supreme Court in the context of the anti-STP protests at Kothi, the court has delivered a blow to not just the project in question but similar other protests across the State where ecology is perceived to come in the way of development.

Besides, the court dismissed apprehensions of health hazard raised by residents of the thickly populated area. They had contended that the construction of the plant was in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone notifications and the Kerala Municipality Building Rules. The petitioners, T.V. Abdulla Koya and Faisal Pallikkandy, had also claimed that the construction would adversely impact ecology with the destruction of a large number of mangroves and also since the river basin is prone to flooding.

The court took at face value the approval of the Kerala Pollution Control Board (PCB) and the Coastal Zone Management Authority, besides the Corporation’s assurance that it would plant 3,100 square metres of mangroves in place of the 1,024 square metres of foliage to be removed for the project. It also upheld the detailed project report submitted by Ram Biologicals that contains technical proposals for odour and noise control and states that the water pumped out after treatment will aid in rejuvenating the Kallai river.

The High Court judgment has given confidence to the Corporation to go ahead with the project amid severe protests. On the other hand, the petitioners fear that the observations would set a dangerous precedent and hence have approached the High Court Division bench. “The PCB and the Coastal Zone Management Authority come under the State government and have been pressured to provide a positive report. A proper environment impact study will show that the proposed site is unsuitable for the project. We fear that the court has also been misled,” said Faisal Pallikkandy.