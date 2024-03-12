GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

High Court flays conduct of Congress leader towards police during protest

March 12, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday criticised Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) president Mohammed Shiyas for his conduct towards the police during a protest at Kothamangalam carrying the body of a woman who was trampled to death by an elephant.

When the petition filed by the DCC president alleging police harassment came up for hearing, the court orally asked how taking a body out from the mortuary on to the middle of the road became a peaceful protest. The court said the petitioner wanted to make some political gains, so the party leaders went to the mortuary and took out the body.

According to Mr. Shiyas, five cases had been registered against him in connection with the Kothamangalam protests. The police wanted to arrest him for extraneous reasons under political pressure, he said. The court also asked the police to respond to the petitioner’s allegation that the police had registered first information reports one after the other.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.