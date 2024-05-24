High Court directive to clean all drains in Kochi

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the committee headed by the Ernakulam District Collector to ensure that the Kochi Corporation cleared all drains using sucker machine and other facilities, and that water flow was smooth in all identified hotspots.

Justice Devan Ramachandran ordered that all necessary measures and steps be put in place to ensure that there was no obstruction to the flow of water through the Mullassery canal.

The court observed that the monsoon was expected in a few days, “but as we have seen in the last couple of years, it is certainly possible to save the city from severe flooding. This requires the drains to be kept clean to the extent possible. The cooperation of citizens is also sine qua non as also that of all institutions and entities, particularly those who install boards and flags. This is because, all these finally end up in the public disposal system, thus overwhelming it, and it causes a public nuisance.”

The court appreciated the Collector, the Corporation Secretary, and the amici curiae who were physically present at various spots when the city was inundated. It pointed out that there were areas which had been identified — one such being the junction between M.G. Road and Banerji Road at PNVM Junction, where water does not flow and requires motors to pump it from the drain. It evidently exposes defects in drainage mapping. Though the court had been attempting to rectify it in the past couple of years, not much change had happened. Thus, the city faced inundation every time it rained, the court observed.

