High Court denies permission for fireworks display at Maradu temple

February 20, 2024 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The applications of two groups of devotees of Marattil Kottaram Bhagavathy Devaswom, Maradu, for holding the annual public display of fireworks were rejected by the Kerala High Court on Tuesday.

The court concluded that a minimum safe distance could not be maintained at the site of the fireworks display as the area was dotted with several buildings including hospitals and houses. Allowing fireworks in the area would affect the safety of the public, it held.

The court issued the order on petitions filed against the District Collector’s order denying permission for fireworks during the festival on February 21, 22, and 23.

The court took note of the reports of the police, Revenue and Fire and Rescue Services departments, which said that the mandatory distance norms as per the Explosive Rules 2008 and such other statutory requirements could not be maintained at the site of fireworks, while passing the order. The reports highlighted the fact that allowing fireworks at the site might pose a threat to public safety, the court noted while dismissing the plea.

Justice Viju Abraham, who considered the case, noted that the temple committee members had constantly violated rules regarding the use and storage of fire crackers and other explosive materials. They had been booked on charge of using explosives without licence or official consent, the court observed.

The court noted that three persons were killed in 2008 in a fire mishap, and that a case had been registered against the temple authorities. They were also booked in 2019 on charge of unlawful storage of hazardous explosives such as dynamite and gunpowder. This year too, a case was booked against the Maradu Kottaram Temple Committee members for the same offence, the court observed.

Two persons were killed in a blast at a firecracker unit in Thripunithura last week.

With the single judge dismissing the plea, the temple authorities have filed an appeal before the Division Bench of the court.