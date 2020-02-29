High Court declines Arooja’s students’ plea

KOCHI

29 February 2020 01:12 IST

Seeking nod to sit in rest of CBSE Class 10 exams

A single judge of the Kerala High Court turned down the petition of the 28 students of the Arooja’s Little Star School, Moolamkuzhi, Kochi, seeking permission to appear for the remaining CBSE examinations for Class 10. The examinations began on February 24.

The petitioners could not appear for the exams as the school did not have the affiliation of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The court pointed out that the prayer of the petitioners could not be entertained at this stage as the school lacked the affiliation of the board for conducting Class 9 examinations. There has been serious lapses on the part of the school authorities and the CBSE, the court observed while expressing its concerns for the students.

The petitioners submitted that the students, who trusted the school authorities, waited for their hall tickets to appear for the exams. However, it was only a few days before the exams that the parents came to know that the school did not get the hall tickets from the board and the school never had any CBSE affiliation.

Advertising

Advertising

Case on March 4

The court will consider the case on March 4.

The court will consider on the same day a petition from the school authorities, in which it had on Thursday directed the State government to consider whether the students could appear for the State examinations.

Counsel for the CBSE, on a question from the court, said the board would hold supplementary exams after two months.