High Court adjourns hearing on plea seeking compensation for ‘illegal’ detention

February 01, 2024 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to February 7 hearing on a writ petition by Archana L. from Kollam and her mother-in-law seeking compensation for illegally keeping her in police custody for reportedly wearing black clothes just before the Navakerala Sadas in Kollam.

In her petition, Ms. Archana alleged that she had been detained for over seven hours. However, in a statement, the police contended that the petitioner was a Mahila Morcha activist, while her husband was a prominent leader of the BJP. The petitioner and five others reportedly sat on the road at Randalumoodu Junction and raised slogans, causing obstruction to pedestrians and vehicular traffic.

As a result, the petitioner and others were arrested and later released on bail. She had not been under preventive detention as alleged, the police said.

