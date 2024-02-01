GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

High Court adjourns hearing on plea seeking compensation for ‘illegal’ detention

February 01, 2024 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to February 7 hearing on a writ petition by Archana L. from Kollam and her mother-in-law seeking compensation for illegally keeping her in police custody for reportedly wearing black clothes just before the Navakerala Sadas in Kollam.

In her petition, Ms. Archana alleged that she had been detained for over seven hours. However, in a statement, the police contended that the petitioner was a Mahila Morcha activist, while her husband was a prominent leader of the BJP. The petitioner and five others reportedly sat on the road at Randalumoodu Junction and raised slogans, causing obstruction to pedestrians and vehicular traffic.

As a result, the petitioner and others were arrested and later released on bail. She had not been under preventive detention as alleged, the police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.