High-altitude stadium inaugurated in Kerala’s Nedumkandam

February 03, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - IDUKKI

The State government is trying to provide sports facilities at the panchayat level, Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman has said. Inaugurating the newly constructed high-altitude stadium with a synthetic track and football ground at Kizhakekavala, near Nedumkandam, in Idukki on Saturday, Mr. Abdurahiman said that as part of the government’s efforts to extend sports development to the grassroots level, local bodies had already introduced nearly 650 projects. “More funds will be allocated for sports development in the upcoming State Budget. Kerala is the first State in India to introduce a sports policy,” said the Minister.

“The State government plans to develop the sports economy of Kerala, and through this project aims at providing 10,000 jobs. The government also plans to appoint a sports coach on a panchayat level,” said Mr. Abdurahiman.

“With the completion of the indoor stadium at Pachadi, near Nedumkandam, and after the renovation works of the high altitude centre at Munnar, Idukki district can offer facilities to practise 43 sporting events,” said the Minister.

Udumbanchola MLA M.M. Mani, Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, State Sports Department Executive Engineer Babu Rajan Pillai, and District Collector Sheeba George attended the event.

Fund sources

According to officials, the high-altitude stadium was constructed with ₹10 crore funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), ₹3 crore from the State exchequer and ₹1 crore from the Nedumkandam grama panchayat. A 400-metre synthetic track made of imported materials from Germany and the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) standard-level football field are the major features of the stadium, which can host national and international events. Officials said that the stadium can host day-and-night events.

The new stadium, constructed on six acres of land, would ensure proper international-level training for the athletes in Idukki. The State government took over the land from government departments in the 2005-2010 period to construct a high-altitude stadium.