High alert sounded in district

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for the strict enforcement of COVID-19 containment norms including physical distancing in the State capital in light of the high alert sounded by the district administration.

The call for greater caution comes a day after an autorickshaw driver from Iranimuttom tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 along with his wife and one of his two daughters. Besides, a Special Branch report has highlighted the blatant violation of the prevailing norms in shopping complexes and other public areas.

He added that the uncontrolled rush in shops could compel the government to close them down.

Risky situation

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that the district stared at the threat of a community spread of the disease with large sections violating restrictions.

Funerals and weddings have also begun to attract large crowds in contravention to the ceiling fixed for such occasions.

He also took a dim view of numerous agitations in the city. The Special Branch has also hinted at the possibility of people from containment zones in other districts participating in demonstrations. Mr. Surendran alleged conscious attempts were being made to push the city into a state of community transmission.

He added that a meeting of MLAs in the district would be called to deal with the crisis.

The district authorities faced difficulties in identifying the contacts of the driver, including his passengers, and preparing the flow-chart to identify travel history.

Plying services from an autorickshaw stand in Konchiravila, the patient is also believed to be associated with the television serial industry. He had also visited several shops in the city.