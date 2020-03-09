High alert in Pathanamthitta

A view of the near-vacant premises of the otherwise crowded General Hospital in Pathanamthitta on Monday forenoon.

PATHANAMTHITTA

09 March 2020 23:13 IST

Contact-tracing on, all biometric services stopped in district

The Pathanamthitta district administration continues to be in a state of high alert in the wake of the five confirmed COVID-19 cases.

District Collector P.B. Noohu told The Hindu that the situation was under control. An intensive drive was on to identify all those who had come in contact with the five infected persons from Aythala in Ranni since February 29 till they were taken to the isolation ward at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital on March 6.

Isolation wards were opened at the General Hospital and the District Hospital at Kozhencherry. Another 15 rooms would be attached to the isolation ward at the General Hospital as a precautionary measure, Mr. Noohu said.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 18 people, including the five confirmed cases, were admitted to the isolation wards set up at four government hospitals in the district.

Of this, 12 were at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, four at the District Hospital, Kozhencherry, and two at the Adoor General Hospital.

One missing

One person from Vechoochira in Ranni who was admitted to the isolation ward at Pathanamthitta General Hospital is reported missing from Monday evening. The Collector said a search is under way to find him.

A total of 733 persons were quarantined at their homes in the district on Monday. The administration was planning to open two more isolation wards in the district, at Ayyappa Hospital at Ranni and at Archana Hospital at Pandalam.

Two elderly persons, parents of the infected brothers from Aythala, were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, on Monday.

National Health Mission district coordinator Aby Sushan said 270 direct contacts of the infected persons and 449 secondary contacts had been identified so far. Of the 270 primary contacts, 95 were classified as high risk category, sources said.

They were quarantined at their homes and their health status was being monitored.

The administration has sought public cooperation and asked people and organisations to postpone public and private functions, meetings, and religious ceremonies to keep a check on the infection.

Mr. Noohu said the delay on the part of the three patients who came from Italy in seeking medical treatment and reporting the matter to the authorities concerned led to the present situation. District Medical Officer A.L. Sheeja urged the people to follow the directives issued by the Health Department to check the infection from spreading to more people.

Shortage of masks

Mr. Noohu said steps had been taken to address the shortage of masks in the district, in the wake of complaints from the public. All biometric services were stopped, including those for Aadhaar registration at Akshaya centres, in the wake of confirmation of the infection in the district.