High alert in Chalakudy as water level increasing dangerously in river

Water flows through the gates of the Peringalkuthu dam after a sluice was opened following heavy rain in Thrissur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Fourth sluice of Peringalkuthu dam opened at noon

High alert was sounded at Chalakudy in Thrissur district on Thursday as the water level in the Chalakudy river had been increasing dangerously. Red alert was declared in the district for the third consecutive day on the day. The District Collector declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Friday as well.

The Collector ordered evacuation of all people and business establishments from areas in Chalakudy which were affected in the 2018 floods with immediate effect. The water level in the river rose as shutters of the Peringalkuthu and the Kerala Sholayar dams were opened.

As it will be difficult to evacuate people once the level of water increases to dangerous levels, local bodies should ensure evacuation from flood-prone areas, said Collector Haritha V. Kumar.

People residing near Kuttadan paddy fields on the banks of Koodappuzha at Chalakudy in Thrissur moving from their houses with the support of volunteers as the area was marooned in floodwaters. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The Collector urged the people to cooperate with authorities and move to safer places to avoid casualties. Warning was given through loudspeakers.

The fourth sluice of the Peringalkuthu dam was opened at 12 noon as water flow from the Parambikulam and Thoonakkadavu dams increased. The catchment areas of the reservoirs were experiencing heavy rain. Shutters of Kerala Sholayar were opened as water flow from Tamil Nadu Sholayar to Kerala Sholayar increased.

The other rivers in the district, including the Manali, Kurumali and Karuvannur, too were in spate. All dams in the district were full. All shutters of the Peechi dam had been opened. People had been rehabilitated from Pananchery and Puthur grama panchayats as water was released from the Peechi dam.

The national highway along Pattikkad in Thrissur following a minor landslip on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

In all, 51 camps had been opened in the district. As many as 1,685 people from 536 families had been shifted to the camps. As many as 22 camps were opened in Chalakudy taluk alone. More camps may be opened considering the situation. More boats will be made available for rescue works in Chalakudy, according to the district administration. There was a threat of landslips in high-range areas. Traffic had been interrupted at Kuthiran following a mild landslip.

The Thrissur city was also facing severe flooding. In all, seven houses collapsed in Thrissur district on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the body of one of the fishermen who had gone missing three days ago from Chettuva washed ashore on the beach at Valapad. The deceased has been identified as Manian, 46, of Thiruvananthapuram. He was tested positive for COVID-19 posthumously.

Kerala Thrissur 04/08/2022,A family is leaving from their flooded house at Pambur near Viyyur on Thursday | Photo Credit: NAJEEB KK

As the flood situation became severe in the district, fish workers from Kaipamangalam joined the rescue operations. With four fibre boats and a facility to rescue bed-ridden patients, they moved to the eastern parts of the district on the direction of E.T. Tyson, MLA.