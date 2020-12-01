High alert declared in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

01 December 2020 19:43 IST

Low pressure in Bay of Bengal could lead to heavy rain in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta

In view of a warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department over low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal, a high alert has been declared in Kottayam.

An emergency meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), convened by District Collector M. Anjana on Tuesday, issued a set of directions to the various departments. District Police Chief G Jaidev, Additional District Magistrate Anil Oommen and district heads of various departments were present in the meeting.

Advertising

Advertising

Taking into consideration the possibility of a very heavy rainfall in the hilly areas of Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts, the DDMA has directed the departments concerned to keep a special watch in Meenachil and Kanjirapally taluks. The Collector also directed the officers to take immediate steps to relocate people living in places prone to landslides to safer places after issuing warnings through public announcements.

Relief camps will be set up for those in areas previously affected by floods and landslides while those in poramboke lands, slopes and isolated areas will also be relocated to these camps in advance. Adherence to the COVID-19 protocol will be ensured while operating the camps.

Control rooms will be functioning round- the-clock in the Collectorate, taluk offices and local self-government institutions. The local body authorities in association with the Fire and Rescue Services have been directed to cut down vulnerable trees. The KSEB has been asked to set up a 24-hour control room.

The Revenue Department has been designated as the agency responsible for the general coordination of the disaster relief operations. The incident response system in the district and the taluk level vigilance system too were reviewed.

In Pathanamthitta

Meanwhile in Pathanamthitta, Collector P.B. Noohu has suspended the operation of quarries from December 2 to 4 in view of the heavy rain. Besides quarrying, activities including digging of huge pits and soil mining in the foothills too have been banned during the period.

In case of a heavy rainfall, the shutters of the Maniyar barrage may have to be raised by 100 cm after 6 a.m. on December 2 to adjust the water level to 34.62 meters.

People living on the banks of the Kakattar and Pampayar, Maniyar and in the locations including Perunad, Vadaserikkara, Ranni, Kozhencherry and Aranmula have been asked to exercise caution as the water level in the Kakattar could rise up to 100 cm.