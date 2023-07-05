HamberMenu
High airfares ahead of Onam: Kerala seeks Central intervention

July 05, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia seeking urgent intervention of the Centre in the wake of skyrocketing airfares to Kerala.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Scindia, Mr. Vijayan said airfares to Kerala have been ruling exorbitantly high, especially for the period from 15 August until 15 September which is a festival season in the State.

The high airfares will impact numerous Keralites residing both in various Indian cities and the West-Asian region who are eagerly looking to return home for the upcoming Onam festival. The steep airfares have compelled a significant number of non-resident Keralites and expatriates to either cancel or postpone their travel plans, which could impede their Onam celebrations, the Chief Minister said.

“In view of this, I request your kind intervention to authorise the operation of chartered flights to transport non-resident Keralites from the UAE to India, specifically for the Onam festivities. The operations will be conducted within the stipulated CAR (civil aviation requirements) of 30 days under the provisions of international travel permits, the Chief Minister said in the letter.

