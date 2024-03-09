Hidden talents to the fore at SGOU arts fest

March 09, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KOLLAM

Apart from being a platform celebrating creativity, the first arts festival of Sreenarayanaguru Open University saw many talents performing after prolonged breaks.

Sreedevi Unni, a 42-year-old contestant who bagged first prize in Bharatanatyam, was returning to stage after several years. Though the Aluva resident was a dancer during her student days, she could not pursue the art form as domestic obligations and job kept her busy. She had restarted her dance classes with the support of her family after enrolling for BA Malayalam course in the university. Since she could not attend regular classes she signed up for online sessions. After winning the first prize in the arts festival, Sreedevi has decided to continue her dance lessons with more confidence.

For Shelly, vice-principal of Fatima Mata National College, participating in Malayalam elocution was a unique experience as some co-contestants turned out to be his students. A rank-holder from Kerala University and a teacher of the Malayalam department, he had enrolled for MA English Literature course in the open university. A true art lover, Dr. Shelley also participated in Malayalam Debate and Monoact. Despite some bitter festival experiences in the past as a school and college student, the teacher had come forward to participate.

Shaharsha, a first year BA Malayalam student, was at the venue in a wheelchair. The former BSNL employee seemed all excited about the Malayalam recitation competition as he could hardly image a festival venue after he was paralysed below the waist after an accident in 2001. The Varkala resident, who is at the festival with the full support of his mother and siblings, plans to sign up for the postgraduate programme of SGOU after completing his BA course.