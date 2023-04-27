Hibi Eden denies charges of helping UDF get BJP support in Kochi Corporation

April 27, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOCHI

Denying allegations that he had helped the UDF get a BJP councillor’s support to pass a no-confidence motion on Wednesday against V.A. Sreejith, an LDF councillor who was the chairman of the education standing committee of the Kochi Corporation, Hibi Eden, MP, told media persons here on Thursday that the allegation is the result of Mayor M. Anilkumar trying to hide his ‘ineptitude’ in handling the garbage and related crises during the past two years.

Challenging Mr. Anilkumar to prove the allegation, Mr. Eden said that the Mayor was behind BJP councillors keeping away from a no-confidence motion that was brought against him earlier this year. This proved that there was a tacit understanding between the BJP and CPI(M).

Moreover, there is mystery behind Kochi Corporation not scrapping the contract with Zonta Infratech Pvt. Ltd. that had been tasked with handling legacy waste at the Brahmapuram, despite the devastating fire at the yard in March, Mr. Eden added.