Hibi demands fast-tracking of railway station works

The Railways must resume or speed up all long overdue projects related to railway stations in Ernakulam district, Hibi Eden, MP, demanded in a submission in the Lok Sabha.

The proposal to elevate Ernakulam Junction railway station to international standards had been pending with the Railway Board for long. An Ernakulam-Velankanni train service too was the need of the hour, he said.

Mr. Eden demanded that the Railway Ministry entrust K-Rail with the task of preparing the DPR of the integrated coaching terminal mooted on 100 acres of Railway land in the Ponnurunni-Katrikdavu area, to decongest Ernakulam Junction station.