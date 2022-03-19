Hi-tech, low-cost methods fetch farmer State laurel

Kozhikode farmer who gets an annual profit of ₹4 lakh uses external labour minimally

Variety is the spice of this farmer’s life. Joshy Joseph, winner of this year’s farmer award in the category of hi-tech farms, says agriculture is a profitable business if done creatively by minimising labour expense. In his five-acre plot at Karinchola in Kattippara panchayat, he is cultivating almost all varieties of crops, fruits, and vegetables for a steady daily income.

“I get a very good income from my vegetable cultivation alone, which I undertake in a big polyhouse,” says the 44-year-old entrepreneur who has been farming for over two decades. He is especially interested in nurturing hybrid crops with high yield and good resistance to diseases.

Effective marketing

He says he has many crops in his farm which are not available outside. A graduate in economics, he is also an expert in marketing his produce effectively in the open market. Mr. Joseph attributes his success to the minimalistic use of external labour support for the cultivation or marketing of his produce.

Toiling for 12 hours

“Every day, from 6 a.m. I spend at least 12 hours in the field. My parents, wife, and two children have been a huge source of support,” says Mr. Joseph.

He adds that the State award really came as a surprise for the whole family. What caught the eye of the award committee is the innovative inter-crop cultivation method ensuring the protection of soil, water, and the organic nature of the soil. He has installed a drip irrigation system to utilise water optimally. Rainwater harvesting systems are also in place. There is enough livestock too to meet the daily requirement of organic manure.

For those sceptical about remunerative farming, he sets the record straight. From his five-acre land, he gets at least ₹4 lakh as profit every year, primarily from the sale of coconut, pepper, cocoa, nutmeg, fruits, egg, milk, and vegetables.