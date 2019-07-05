Hi-tech labs for primary schools

Around 5 lakh children have joined State schools in the past three years, a proof of the acceptance of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission among students, parents, and the public, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE)’s hi-tech lab project for 9,941 primary schools at Tagore Theatre here on Friday.

The Chief Minister said the hi-tech lab project employed technical education for achieving academic excellence. A total of 45,000 classrooms for Classes 8 to 12 in 4,752 schools are being made hi-tech at ₹493 crore in the State. Also, hi-tech classrooms are being set up for classes 1 to 7 in 9,941 government and aided primary schools at ₹292 crore.

With this, 41 lakh students in 15,000 government and aided schools would benefit from the project.

The hi-tech school and lab projects would stand out in the State’s development history, Mr. Vijayan said.

All-round growth

Teachers, parents, and society were responsible for ensuring that the new facilities aided students’ all-round development, he said.

Education Minister C. Ravindranath who presided over the function said that in four months, Kerala would become the first completely digital State in the education sector.

It was inching close to the digital textbook technology.

Awards

The Chief Minister gave away the awards for the best Little Kites units. He visited the model hi-tech lab at the venue and interacted with students.