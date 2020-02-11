Hi-tech corridor invites bids for master plan

The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (DMICDC) has invited international competitive bidding (ICB) from reputed agencies to prepare detailed master plan and preliminary design report for roads and services/utilities for integrated manufacturing cluster (IMC) in Palakkad for the Kochi-Palakkad industrial corridor.

The State government had recently given nod for land acquisition in the Budget and approved the shareholders agreement and State support agreement for the project.

“The idea is to develop a detailed master plan by incorporating all the key aspects for development of over 1,800 acres of land for the project. The agency will have to conduct surveys, technical assessments, market survey, demand assessment, development of a financial feasibility model and preliminary design for all roads, among other activities,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Principal Secretary (Industries), who is heading the Kochi-Bangalore industrial corridor project.

“The agency will have to work in such a way that the best international practices, specifications and standards in terms of quality and sustainability are brought into the project, for a period of 30 months. The tender for the node is proposed to be issued in February next year,” he said.

It will have to prepare a demand assessment to establish the industry mix, the range of economic activities, projected population and employment for the identified area and prepare a detailed financial analysis that together will form the basis for the development program for the detailed master plan.

The scope includes preparation of preliminary engineering design and drawings for roads, highway structures and utility services for the designated area within the identified economic node site incorporating strategies for sustainability, value addition and value engineering.

The agency will also review the provision of roads and highway structures, structures and all utility services such as drainage, electricity, gas, water, sewerage.

After preparation of the master plan, the agency will have to assist in the process of selection of contractors and provide technical assistance to DMICDC during detailed design by the contractor, ensuring highest quality of standards in implementation. The last date of submission of the bid is March 20.