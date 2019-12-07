Hi-tech classroom project nearing completion

A project to transform government and aided schools hi-tech is nearing completion in the district.

According to officials, hi-tech classrooms have been set up in all high schools and higher secondary schools.

A total of 325 schools, 127 government and 198 aided ones, have benefited from the programme. Besides, hi-tech labs have been set up in 555 (251 government and 304 aided schools) lower primary and upper primary schools in the district.

KITE’s role

The State government has implemented the project through the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE).

As part of the project, 6,580 laptops, 5,346 USB speakers, 3,880 projectors, 2,555 mounting kits, 536 screens have been distributed to various schools.

A total of 309 LED televisions, 324 multifunction printers, 323 DSLR cameras, 309 HD webcams have been handed over to schools.

Officials said ₹33.66 crore had been spent so far for the implementation of the project in Alappuzha.

Among the aided schools, Sree Narayana Higher Secondary School, Sreekanteswaram, Cherthala, has received 63 laptops and 49 projectors. In the government sector, the highest number of 51 laptops and 28 projectors has been given to Government Higher Secondary School, Mannanchery.