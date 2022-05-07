HFMD alert issued in Kollam

Caution advised against sunstroke

Caution advised against sunstroke

With Kollam district reporting 82 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), the Health department has issued an alert directing the public to take necessary precautions.

The department has taken preventive measures and conducted surveys in areas that have reported the disease, and parents have been instructed to stay alert. Since the viral infection affects children under the age of five, awareness sessions have been held at houses and anganwadis.

The main symptoms are blisters and rashes on hands, feet, buttocks and mouth along with severe fever and pain.

“Cooled boiled water should be used to bathe children and plenty of water should be given to prevent dehydration. Care should be taken to prevent children from scratching the rashes. Do not allow other children to use clothing or toys of the patient, and the caregivers must maintain hygiene and physical distancing. Sick children should not attend school or anganwadi,” said District Medical Officer Dr. Bindu Mohan here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the department has also issued some guidelines for the public to prevent various health problems, including sunstroke, as temperatures continue to rise. “Since sunstroke can disrupt vital functions of the body, seeking immediate medical help is crucial . It can cause extreme body temperature, severe headache, dizziness, muscle cramps, slow pulse, mood swings and nconsciousness,” said the official.

People who work in the sun for long hours may experience redness, pain and burns due to sun exposure. “As the temperature rises, body sweats more, leading to loss of water and minerals, causing muscle spasms. In such situations, the body needs hydration and rest. If the health condition does not improve, seek treatment at a hospital,” she said.