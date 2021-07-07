Herpes claims one more calf in Kottoor

Four-and-a-half-year-old elephant calf Arjun found dead in its enclosure

Elephant endotheliotropic herpes virus (EEHV) has claimed a second life at the Kottoor elephant rehabilitation centre. Arjun, a four-and-a-half-year-old elephant calf, was found dead in its enclosure on Monday midnight.

It was only a week ago that another calf, Sreekutty, had succumbed to infection caused by the herpes virus. Arjun had been rescued by the Forest Department from Mannarkkad in Palakkad at a young age.

Symptoms

While two other calves had then been diagnosed with the disease, one more has begun to display symptoms. The symptomatic female calf Podichi, aged six, has been quarantined at the facility.

Two-and-a-half-year-old Kannan, whose health had deteriorated during the last few days shortly after testing positive for herpes virus, has shown slight improvement. However, he is not yet out of danger. The health condition of the other infected calf, Amena, aged one-and-a-half years, has remained stable thus far, Thiruvananthapuram Wildlife Warden J.R. Ani said.

T. Rajeev, assistant director of the Kudappanakunnu Multidisciplinary Veterinary Hospital, who is part of a four-member team constituted to monitor the outbreak and treat the infected animals, said Arjun’s health worsened rapidly within a few hours after showing no symptoms during the last few days.

Some of the infected animals have shown lesions and cyanosis on their tongues, which was an indicator of the low levels of oxygen in the Central arterial blood. All of the surviving nine elephant calves aged less than 10 years have been kept on medication, which essentially involved administering the anti-viral drug acyclovir along with anti-inflammatory drugs for pain relief.

Chief Wildlife Warden Bennichen Thomas, who visited the centre, issued directions to keep these elephants in isolation and minimise their contact with others in the facility.

Mahouts who had handled the deceased elephants have been asked to manage the infected animals for the time being. The Kerala Fire and Rescue Services has been called to sanitise their enclosures. Forest Chief Veterinary Officer Arun Zachariah is expected to reach the centre on Wednesday.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran said all possible efforts will be made to protect the elephants at the rehabilitation centre. Efforts will also be made to prevent such outbreaks at the centre after the completion of the ongoing expansion project.