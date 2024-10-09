Heronry survey records fewer nests at Nooranad

A heronry survey conducted in Nooranad, widely known as bird village, has recorded 400 nests of five waterbird species. The count was organised under the aegis of the Gramasree Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi recently.

Waterbirds nest in the region between June and October. Birders found 240 nests of Indian cormorant, followed by Little cormorant (75 nests), Great egret (35), Median egret (28) and Darter (22).

Gramasree president C. Rahim said there had been a significant decrease in the number of waterbirds arriving in Nooranad for nesting. The decline is attributed to various factors, including habitat loss and changes in the local ecosystem.

In 1987, a detailed bird survey conducted in the region recorded 2,500 nests of various species. Great egrets and Median egrets were found to be nesting in Kerala for the first time during that survey. Despite the decline in the number of nests, birders said the ‘Nooranad bird sanctuary’ continued to be a haven for rare species such as Great egret and Median egret.

However, the nests of Night herons and Little egrets, which were found in good numbers in the region, could not be recorded in the recent survey. “Earlier, on an average, it was estimated that around 7,500 bird chicks hatched in Nooranad every year. That number has now decreased to 1,200,” Mr. Rahim said.

The sanctuary’s importance as a breeding ground for various bird species has been highlighted, including in international environmental magazines. According to conservationists, further studies and conservation measures are needed to protect the “valuable ecosystem”.

In February this year, a one-day bird survey conducted in the region recorded 1,670 birds of 72 species. Birders spotted 300 Cormorants and 129 Whiskered terns. They also observed Red-wattled lapwing, Square-tailed bulbul, Wood sandpiper, Oriental darter, Little stint, Grey-headed swamphen, among other birds.

The day-long count was carried out as part of an ongoing year-long exercise. A detailed analysis of the survey will be published in February 2025. Recently film director Adoor Gopalakrishnan and academic and author Achuthsankar S. Nair joined the bird survey.

The year-long exercise is led by birdwatcher Arun C.G. and Mr. Rahim.