‘Hermapollon’ boat of Muziris project conducts maiden trip

It has state-of-the art audio-visual facilities

The ‘Hermapollon’ boat of the Muziris heritage project conducted its maiden trip on Friday. The boat constructed by the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) has state-of-the art audio-visual facilities.

The first trip with MLAs E.T. Tyson and V.R. Sunil Kumar started from Kottappuram at Kodungalloor and moved through Canolly Canal, covering S.N. Puram, Mathilakam, Edathuruthy, Perinjanam, and Kaipamangalam panchayats, and returned to Kottappuram.

The KSINC is making three boats with 24 seats and a safety boat for the Muziris project. Hermapollon is one of them. The safety boat has already been handed over to the Muziris project. The boats are being made at an estimate of ₹3.13 crore.

The boats have been introduced as party of promoting water tourism under the Muziris heritage project. The water tourism packages are meant to explore the huge scope of inland tourism in the area.

Development of Karuppadanna and Elavanchikullam, which are places of historical importance, will be the focus of the next phase of development in the Muziris project, said P.M. Noushad, Managing Director of the project.