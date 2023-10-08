Heritage walk organised in Alappuzha

October 08, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A heritage walk was organised as part of the Alappuzha Heritage project on Sunday. It was inaugurated by A.M. Ariff, MP.

The walk, which began from Alappuzha lighthouse, was flagged off by District Collector Haritha V. Kumar. The participants later visited the port museum, beach, Gujarati street, Siva Parvathi temple, Jain temple, Gujarati school, CSI church, and New Model Coir Society.

Alappuzha municipality public works standing committee chairman M.R. Prem, Muziris managing director K. Manoj Kumar, District Tourism Promotion Council secretary K. Anoop and others led the walk. Students and teachers of St. Joseph’s College, Leo XIII School, St. Michaels High School and St. Antony’s High School also joined the walk. H. Salam, MLA presided.

