Heritage walk held in Ernakulam

People from different walks of life attended the Ernakulam Heritage Walk which was held on Sunday (November 24), as part of the World Heritage Week observations.

Organised jointly by ‘The Kochi Heritage Project’ and the heritage sub committee of Ernakulam Karayogam, the walk took attendees, including academics, back in time, shedding light on how a once-quaint coastal town evolved into a globally known port.

Ernakulam’s rise as a bustling trade hub laid the foundation for Kochi’s transformation into a global port city. With vibrant markets connecting Kerala’s hinterlands to the Arabian Sea, Ernakulam thrived on commerce. The arrival of the railways in the late 19th century further reshaped the region, said Johann Binny Kuruvilla, the leader of the walk and the founder of The Kochi Heritage Project.

Role of Railways

The railroads bridged distant cities and ports, shifting focus to Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, fuelling their rise as cosmopolitan centres of trade and culture, and later to Ernakulam. The tour explores how the region’s vibrant past, trade networks, and pivotal milestones shaped the evolution of Kochi into the dynamic city it is today, complete with modern transportation infrastructure like the 27-km metro-rail network, he added.

The heritage enthusiasts, who began their tour near Durbar Hall Ground, were shown key sites, including the Ernakulathappan Temple, other places of worship, the once-navigable canals, and the Shornur-Ernakulam railway line laid during the reign of Sri Rama Varma (the ruler of the erstwhile Kochi kingdom). The tour also highlighted the contributions of various communities, including Jews, in transforming the region.