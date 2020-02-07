Heritage tourism gets a fillip: Minister

The heritage tourism project being implemented in Alappuzha has moved a lot further, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac said on Friday.

Presenting the annual State Budget, Dr. Isaac said that at least a dozen museums in Alappuzha could be opened to the public in 2020-21.

“When future possibilities are taken into consideration, Spices Route Project is the most elaborate tourism project. UNESCO has expressed interest in this. We are presently implementing heritage preservation projects, centred on our port cities. Among them, the heritage projects in Muziris and Alappuzha have moved a lot further,” he said.

Ormatheruvu

He said that ‘Ormatheruvu’, a project focused on erstwhile Gujarati regions would be inaugurated soon. “Conservation activities of heritage mansions constructed in the 19th century including churches/mosques/temples/ educational-health-commercial institutions etc will be completed. When these activities along with canal renovation works aided by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board are completed, Alappuzha will get a rebirth as a heritage city,” Dr. Isaac said.