Heritage site tag likely for varsity botanical garden

Over 20,000 varieties of plants conserved in area of 20 acres

Kozhikode

The Calicut University Botanical Garden is likely to be declared as a biodiversity heritage site and the herbarium at the Department of Botany could be included in the national repository.

This was declared by Justin Mohan, secretary, National Biodiversity Authority, while speaking at the Indian Fern Society conference that began at the University of Calicut on Thursday.

Mr. Mohan said that there were over 20,000 varieties of plants at the garden spread over 20 acres. They included many from other countries and those facing extinction. Rare ornamental ginger varieties, cactus plants, wild plantain, and herbs were there. If the garden was declared as a biodiversity heritage site, it would be the first of its kind in the State. A sum of ₹1 lakh would be allocated for the upkeep of the facility.

Mr. Mohan directed the officials to prepare a list of plants that were facing extinction because of their excessive industrial use. If such plants were identified, the authority could stop them from industrial use. The herbarium, where dried plant specimens were kept for scientific studies, had data about one lakh plants. If it was included in the repository, the department would be able to make revenue out of it by making the facility available for studies.

University Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj opened the conference and a pteridology (the study of ferns and related plants) symposium. The event will conclude on Saturday.