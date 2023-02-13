ADVERTISEMENT

Heritage-cum-cultural tourism project starts taking shape

February 13, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Mannar-Chengannur-Aranmula heritage-cum-cultural tourism project has started taking shape with the release of the concept note. Speaking at a workshop organised to discuss the project, Minister for Culture Saji Cherian said the implementation of the heritage-cum-tourism project would begin in six months.

The concept note of the project was prepared by architect Benny Kuriakose. Mr. Cherian said that a detailed project report would be prepared in three months based on the concept note and after conducting discussions at various levels. “More than a tourism project, it is an initiative for preserving and promoting the rich culture and heritage of the villages on the banks of the Pampa river. The project will be implemented with people’s participation. It will create job opportunities and ensure sustainable development,” the Minister said.

As part of the project, various waterbodies in the region including Kuttamperoor and Pampa rivers will be protected. It aims to promote the unique handmade traditions of Mannar, Chengannur, Kallissery and Aranmula.

The Minister said the project was inspired by the Muziris Heritage project and the Wayanad Cultural Heritage project.  A research desk would be formed to collect data regarding the history and heritage of the region.

Besides Mr. Kuriakose, experts in the field of heritage conservation, artisans and people from Mannar, Chengannur, Aranmula and Ayroor attended the one-day workshop held at IHRD Engineering College, Chengannur, on Sunday.

