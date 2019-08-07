‘Her hug changed our lives,’ Kerala grandmother remembers kind-hearted Sushma Swaraj

A 70-year-old grandmother of two HIV positive children is deeply sad over the passing of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Sallamma told IANS that she was shocked to hear about the sudden demise of the former Union Minister.

“Had it not been for her benevolence that she showed up on my two HIV positive grandchildren, Benson and Bency, in full public glare here in 2003, our lives would have been in absolute misery,” said Sallamma.

The plight of the two siblings was first highlighted in 2003 after they were turned away from a school because of their HIV positive status.

The Kerala government did take up the case, but it was Swaraj whose efforts helped her the most. Swaraj, after hearing about their woes and the ostracism they were facing, flew down to the city and met the two kids. She hugged them and kissed them.

It was her hug that changed the lives of the two kids and the helpless Sallamma.“It was because of this gesture that we started getting monthly support which took care of the children’s education needs. We will never forget her,” said Sallamma.

While Bency passed away in 2010 succumbing to the dreaded ailment, Benson is going to be 23 now.