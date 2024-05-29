GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hepatitis A outbreak: Kerala’s Vengoor panchayat extends financial aid to families hit by disease

Vengoor faced a health crisis after more than 220 people were admitted to various hospitals following the Hepatitis A outbreak, suspected to have been caused due to drinking of contaminated water supplied from the Choorathodu pumping station of the Kerala Water Authority

Published - May 29, 2024 05:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The pond near the Pulachira paddy field in Choorathodu ward in Vengoor panchayat in Ernakulam, which helps in rejuvenating the well that is part of the drinking water scheme of the Kerala Water Authority for households in five wards in the local body.

The pond near the Pulachira paddy field in Choorathodu ward in Vengoor panchayat in Ernakulam, which helps in rejuvenating the well that is part of the drinking water scheme of the Kerala Water Authority for households in five wards in the local body. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Vengoor panchayat in Ernakulam district of Kerala has collected about ₹4 lakh through a funds mobilisation drive held among the public to help the families that had incurred huge hospital expenses following the outbreak of Hepatitis A since April 18. The funds collection was initiated after the prolonged hospitalisation of a few patients in critical condition had caused a huge financial burden on their families.

“Of the ₹4 lakh collected up to now, we have disbursed ₹75,000 each to Anjana and her husband Sreekanth of Kaipilly ward who continue to be in hospital,” said Silpa Sudheesh, chairperson of the panchayat.

Vengoor faced a health crisis after more than 220 people were admitted to various hospitals following the Hepatitis A outbreak, suspected to have been caused due to drinking of contaminated water supplied from the Choorathodu pumping station of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA).

A village in Kerala in the throes of a health crisis

The chairperson said an assistance of ₹50,000 each was handed over to the families of two women who succumbed to the infection. Jolly Raju, 51, of Kaniyattupeedika in Vakkuvally, died at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, on May 7, while Karthiyani M.C., 51, of Kariyampurathu, Choorathodu died while under treatment at the Government Medical College, Kottayam on May 19. Financial aid has also been given to the family of a child who was diagnosed with the infection, she said.

Besides the generous contribution from the public and other institutions in the panchayat, patients such as Anjana had also received support from various persons. Her family had incurred around ₹15 lakh, as of last week, for her treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. Her condition continues to remain critical, according to panchayat authorities.

