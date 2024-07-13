GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hepatitis A outbreak claims one more life in Vengoor panchayat

Over 250 persons have been affected by the outbreak that was first reported on April 17

Published - July 13, 2024 07:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Anjana Chandran

Anjana Chandran | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The death toll following the Hepatitis A outbreak in Vengoor panchayat near Perumbavoor rose to four on July 13, with the death of 27-year-old Anjana Chandran at a private hospital in Kochi.

The death occurred around 3.15 p.m. A resident of Kaippilly ward in Vengoor, she was admitted to the hospital on April 28. She was on ventilator support for over 75 days. Her condition had worsened on July 12, following multi-organ dysfunction.

Two women in Vengoor and a 48-year-old man in the nearby Mudakuzha panchayat had succumbed to the viral infection earlier. Over 250 persons were affected by the outbreak that was first reported on April 17.

Anjana’s death came at a time when her family was running from pillar to post seeking help to meet the huge medical expenses incurred following her prolonged hospitalisation. Sreekanth, 36, her husband, who was also diagnosed with the viral infection, was discharged after staying in a private hospital in Aluva for nearly 45 days. An engineering graduate, Anjana was getting ready to join a company at Infopark, Kochi, when she fell ill.

Her father Chandran, 54, a rubber tapping worker, had said shortly before her death that around ₹25 lakh had been spent for her treatment. Of this, ₹15 lakh was the contribution of well-wishers and others. He had also initiated steps to sell off a parcel of his land in Vengoor to mobilise cash.

Though the family had expected financial assistance from the government, there was no response from the authorities. District Collector N.S.K Umesh, who had ordered a magisterial inquiry into the outbreak of the disease in the panchayat, had recommended financial assistance for the family. He had also requested the government to extend help to the families of three persons who had succumbed to the infection.

The panchayat authorities had initiated a fund collection drive to help the families. Panchayat president Silpa Sudheesh said an amount of ₹2.5 lakh was provided to the family of Anjana and Sreekanth from contributions made by the public. “We collected ₹7.94 lakh through the drive,” she added.

