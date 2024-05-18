Hepatitis A advisory issued by health department in Kerala

Adults contracting hepatitis A infection should take utmost care and precautions to avoid the complications of the disease as the virus affects liver leading to liver inflammation, an official release issued by the Health department on Saturday said.

Fulminant hepatic failure leading to the sudden death of the patient has been reported in some cases of adult hepatitis and hence people who have contracted the disease should take utmost care for the initial two weeks, the statement said.

The advisory issued by the Health department said that those who contract the disease should avoid contact with other persons for one-two weeks after symptoms, including fever, nausea, vomiting, and fatigue, manifest.

Hepatitis A spreads through contaminated water and food which might be prepared in /washed in contaminated water and through close contact with an infected person.

The convalescent period for hepatitis A is six weeks, during which the infected person should take proper rest and avoid contact with others so that the disease does not worsen and the virus does not spread to other persons. Care should be taken by all so that the disease outbreak in an area does not spread further in the community.

Unhygienic handling of food being one of the major reasons for the spread of hepatitis A, food handlers in eateries and food businesses should necessarily have a valid health card. Those who suspect that they might have contracted hepatitis should not be working in eateries or handle food. Food Safety authorities have been directed to intensify their checks.

Superchlorination of water sources like wells is an important control measure during a hepatitis outbreak. However, it should be noted that the virus does not get destroyed even if the water is run through a purifier.Only water that has been previously boiled and cooled is safe to drink.

The Healtrh department also advises people to seek medical treatment as soon as the initial symptoms are seen. People should also stay away from unproven or pseudo scientific remedies which could complicate the disease. The elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with comorbidities require special attention and care .

The health advisory also states that those infected as well the caregivers take some special precautions while the infected person is recovering from the illness.

This include avoiding close contact, including sexual contact, with others outside the house and staying away from handling food or drinks. As the disease spreads through the faeco-oral route, hands should be washed with soap and water frequently, especially before eating food and after using the toilet.

Bleach solution should be used to clean the toilet and other surfaces used by the infected person. In hostels or dormitories, an infected person should be given separate accommodation. The clothes or other personal belongings of an infected person should not be used by others. Clothes used by the infected person should be washed using a disinfectant or bleach solution.

The advisory also states that handrub solutions containing alcohol are not useful to prevent hepatitis virus spread.

