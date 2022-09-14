Hematology camp from Saturday

Mayor Beena Philip will open event

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
September 14, 2022 21:32 IST

A two-day super-specialty hematology medical camp and free Human Leukocyte Antigen matching tests ahead of bone marrow transplant surgeries will be held at K.P. Kesava Menon Hall, Kozhikode, from Saturday. It is being organised by the Blood Patients’ Protection Council in association with the Bengaluru-based Narayana Hrudayalaya. Mayor Beena Philip will open the camp to be attended by Sunil Bhat, bone marrow transplant surgeon.  

