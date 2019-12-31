Hema panel flags issues faced by women in film industry

The Hema Commission, appointed by the State government to study the problems faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry, has submitted its report recommending the setting up of a tribunal with a district judge as its head to settle issues within the film industry.

The three-member commission, consisting of retired High Court judge K. Hema, former bureaucrat K.B. Valsala Kumari, and yesteryear actor Sarada, submitted the 300-page report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

The commission was appointed in June 2017 in the wake of the debates that roiled the industry following the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a female actor and the formation of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC).

The report flags major issues faced by women in the industry, including the practice of casting couch.

Unofficial ban

The report says that those who face sexual harassment or other issues within the industry often do not lodge a formal complaint as those who are vocal about issues have an unofficial ban.

A strong lobby which decides who should act and who should not is at work within the industry. It is not known whether the report specifies names or particular cases. The commission points at the instances of cyber bullying and abuse faced by women from the industry who have raised various issues.

Lack of proper toilet facilities or green rooms in the sets is highlighted in the report. The usage of drugs and other substances also finds mention in it.

The proposed tribunal will have to look at not just issues faced by women, but the entire industry. Those who are found to be guilty of misdemeanours should face punishments, including fines and bans for specific periods.

Along with the report, the commission has submitted several related documents, including audio and video clips.