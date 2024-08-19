Hema Committee report warrants special investigation into allegations of sexual harassment, say legal experts

The publication of the Justice Hema committee report on issues faced by women in Malayalam cinema warrants a special investigation into allegations of sexual harassment, according to legal experts.

The panel, which had stated that it had “avoided recording the names and other details of the witnesses in their statements,” concluded that it was “satisfied that women face sexual harassment even from very well-known people in the film industry, who were named before the committee. Some witnesses even “produced video and audio clips, screenshots of WhatsApp messages, etc., to establish the fact that there is demand for sex for the very entry into cinema and that certain people in the industry persuade them to make themselves available for sex.”

Though no FIR could be registered solely based on the Committee report, according to a former judge of the Kerala High Court, the government should either accept or reject the report. In the event of it accepting the report, an investigation agency shall register an FIR and investigate the criminal acts, he said.

The State government had earlier ordered a CBI probe on the findings of the Justice Sivarajan Commission after accepting the report, he said.

‘Constitute SIT’

Asaf Ali, former Director General of Prosecution, said it was the bounden duty of the State government and the State Police Chief to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations of sexual harassment, which is a cognizable offence. The report itself has confirmed that there have been instances of sexual harassment, which is a serious criminal offence. The SIT shall peruse all documents and evidence collected by the commission during the investigation, he said.

Senior lawyer B.G. Harindranath, also a former State law secretary, noted that the government shall form an opinion on the report and investigate the criminal acts, including the alleged instance of sexual exploitation of women. The Supreme Court had earlier clarified that no FIR could be registered based on a commission’s report. However, the government shall order a criminal investigation into the depositions made before the panel and also initiate steps for bringing in legislation.

The police could register an FIR, pointed out a judicial officer, and probe the alleged outraging of modesty of women. However, the successful prosecution would depend upon the available evidence and the resolve of the women to stand by their earlier depositions, he said.

No separate cases could be booked for the offences like stalking, explicit sexual overtures and voyeurism, as found mentioned in the report, if committed before the 2013 amendment to the IPC following the Nirbhaya case. The amendment had brought in these acts too under the ambit of outraging the modesty of women, he said.

Besides documents, audio and video clips, screenshots of WhatsApp chats and messages produced by the witnesses, the panel had collected documents and materials from other sources, which were all held back by the authorities on an order from A. Abdul Hakeem, the State Information Commissioner, who ordered that only a redacted version of the report shall be published.

