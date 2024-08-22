GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hema Committee report: UDF will prosecute sexual predators in film industry if it comes to power in Kerala in 2026, says KPCC president

In Facebook post, K. Sudhakaran accuses LDF government of adding insult to injury by sitting on Hema Committee report that documented sexual exploitation in film industry

Published - August 22, 2024 01:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran (file)

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran (file) | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has said the United Democratic Front (UDF) would prosecute sexual predators in the Malayalam film industry, irrespective of their influence, wealth or public stature, if it comes to power in Kerala in 2026.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (August 22, 2024), Mr. Sudhakaran accused the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of adding insult to injury by sitting on the damning K. Hema Committee report that documented sexual exploitation in the entertainment industry in distressing detail.

He said the committee had spotlighted the wrongdoers in the movie industry, including those at the apex level. The committee had also revealed instances of child sex abuse, which warranted prosecution under the POCSO Act. However, the LDF government has chosen to look the other way to shield the powerful. “People in Kerala know who the wrongdoers are,” Mr. Sudhakaran said. 

He said the government had committed a crime by not acting on the report. “The Pinarayi Vijayan government’s neglect of the committee’s grave findings ran against the grain of criminal jurisprudence and natural justice”, he added. 

Chorus of demands

Mr. Sudhakaran’s social media post comes amidst a growing chorus of demands from civil society, Opposition leaders, and film industry figures to initiate prosecution based on the depositions and evidence placed on record by the Hema Committee. It signalled that the UDF was on the cusp of a major agitation demanding justice for women in the film industry. 

Watch: What the Hema Committee report says about the Malayalam film industry

On Wednesday, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, warned the government of street protests if the administration did not act on the report. The Mahila Congress protested in front of the State Police Headquarters, demanding that the government prosecute “sexists, abusers, misogynists and exploiters” in the film industry. 

Youth Congress State vice-president Abin Varkey sent an e-mail to the State Police Chief seeking prosecution based on the instances of criminality recorded in distressing detail by the Hema Committee. 

Hema Committee report: Opposition warns Kerala govt of resistance against move to hold cinema conclave

Government stance

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal told reporters in New Delhi that the government stands for prosecuting violators. “The law is the same for everybody. Registration of a case is merely a technicality. The government can take suo motu action, and it will. No person has immunity from the law, and all are bound by it,” he said.

Mr. Balagopal accused the Opposition of politicising the sensitive issue. 

Related Topics

Kerala / Malayalam cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.