GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hema Committee report: UDF to hold protest in Kerala capital on September 2

Opposition UDF protests against Kerala government’s protection of controversial “kafir” post creators, led by V. D. Satheesan

Updated - September 01, 2024 06:44 pm IST

Published - September 01, 2024 06:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
United Democratic Front (UDF) workers protesting alleged inaction of Kerala government on Hema Committee in front of collectorate on Friday (August 30, 2024). File

United Democratic Front (UDF) workers protesting alleged inaction of Kerala government on Hema Committee in front of collectorate on Friday (August 30, 2024). File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will hold a protest on Monday (September 2, 2024) in front of the Secretariat, the administrative hub here, accusing the Left government of protecting culprits reportedly mentioned in the Justice K. Hema Committee report.

The opposition would also protest against the alleged protection given by the Pinarayi Vijayan government to those who had created and propagated the controversial “kafir” screenshot in Vadakara constituency during the time of the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V. D. Satheesan, would inaugurate the agitation in front of the Secretariat on September 2, 2024 (Monday) morning, a statement said on Sunday (September 1, 2024).

A day after Mohanlal, superstar Mammootty breaks his silence on Hema committee report

UDF Convenor M. M. Hassan, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, other prominent front leaders including P. K. Kunhalikutty, P. J. Joseph, C. P. John, Anoop Jacob and Sibu Baby John would take part in the protest, it added.

The opposition has been accusing the state government of protecting predators and ignoring the revelations of victims in connection with the recently released Justice Hema Committee report which sheds light into the ill-treatment and exploitation of women in the film industry.

Malayalam cinema industry in turmoil: Tracking the fallout of the Hema Committee Report

The Congress-led UDF has been continuing its attack on the ruling CPI (M) in Kerala over the “kafir” social media post. The issue pertains to a post put up ahead of the Vadakara LS election that reportedly asked people not to vote for LDF candidate K. K. Shailaja as she was a “kafir” (non-believer).

However, the CPI (M) claimed that it was the opposition which right from the start carried out an “obscene and communal” poll campaign in that constituency.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.