GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hema Committee report triggers a political storm that catches the LDF government at its dead-centre

Ruling front scrambles to stave off criticism that it had pussyfooted around the 2019 Hema Committee report, whose findings include sexual harassment and other offences against women prevalent in Malayalam film industry

Updated - August 19, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 07:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

G Anand
G Anand
Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of committing a criminal act by sitting on the report for nearly five years. File image

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of committing a criminal act by sitting on the report for nearly five years. File image

 

The Hema Committee report, which threw light on the unpleasant “pervasiveness” of workplace sexual harassment and misogyny in the Malayalam entertainment industry, has triggered a political storm that appeared to have caught the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in its dead-centre.

The ruling front on Monday scrambled to stave off strident criticism that it had pussyfooted around the 2019 Hema Committee report that chronicled scores of instances of brazen sexual abuse, human rights violation, intimidation, discrimination and wage inequality in Mollywood.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of committing a criminal act by sitting on the report for nearly five years.

He said the committee had chronicled in detail harrowing instances of casting couch encounters, sexual bullying, intimidation, public shaming, denial of wages and other cognisable offences against women. “However, the government chose to bury it to save the predators,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan demanded that the government constitute a team of senior IPS officers to investigate the criminality documented by the Hema Committee and punish the guilty, irrespective of their wealth or social stature.

“The findings in the redacted report are shocking and a blot on the Malayalam film industry. Some instances of abuse warrant prosecution under the provisions of the POSCO. The report is just the iceberg’s tip,” Mr. Satheesan said.

Nivedita Subramanian, the BJP’s Mahila Morcha State president, accused the government of protecting predators in the film industry.

Culture Minister Saji Cherian appeared to sidestep questions about the government’s alleged reluctance to initiate prosecution based on the criminality recorded by the Hema Committee.

“Some 45 persons deposed before the Hema Committee. None have pursued the matter in the court or with the government, hamstringing further legal action,” Mr. Cherian said.

The Hema Committee report has also touched off a broader social reckoning about workplace insecurities, wage disparities, sexual predation, and the threat of sidelining women often face in Mollywood.

It also has triggered an appetite for dismantling patriarchal power structures allegedly dominated by mafia-like old-boy networks in the industry.

Mr. Cherian appeared to concede that a mafia controlled the cinema industry. “It’s a harsh truth of capitalism that powerful profit-making lobbies with health and wealth controlled various sectors. Suppression is second nature to capitalism. It’s tough to change,” Mr. Cherian said. He said an entertainment industry conclave in October will lay the path forward for more accountability and transparency in the sector.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.