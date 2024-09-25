ADVERTISEMENT

Hema Committee report: SIT questions actor Edavela Babu

Updated - September 25, 2024 12:32 pm IST - KOCHI

Edavela Babu was earlier booked by Ernakulam Town North police, including for rape charges, on a complaint by a woman actor

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Edavela Babu (file) | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Actor and former general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) Edavela Babu was being interrogated by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the complaints against Malayalam film personalities in the wake of the K. Hema Committee report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Babu turned up for interrogation at the Coastal Police headquarters in Kochi on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) morning and was being questioned by a team led by Coastal AIG G. Poonkuzhali. He was earlier booked by the Ernakulam Town North police, including for rape charges, on a complaint lodged by a woman actor.

Actor-MLA Mukesh arrested in rape case, let off after medical examination

According to the petitioner, the incident took place at Mr. Babu’s residence at Kaloor where she had gone for filling a form for AMMA membership.

Mr. Babu had been granted anticipatory bail in the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The SIT on Tuesday recorded the arrest of actor-legislator M. Mukesh on a similar complaint after three hours of questioning. He was later let off as he had earlier secured an anticipatory bail in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US