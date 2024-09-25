Hema Committee report: SIT questions actor Edavela Babu

Actor and former general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) Edavela Babu was being interrogated by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the complaints against Malayalam film personalities in the wake of the K. Hema Committee report.

Mr. Babu turned up for interrogation at the Coastal Police headquarters in Kochi on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) morning and was being questioned by a team led by Coastal AIG G. Poonkuzhali. He was earlier booked by the Ernakulam Town North police, including for rape charges, on a complaint lodged by a woman actor.

According to the petitioner, the incident took place at Mr. Babu’s residence at Kaloor where she had gone for filling a form for AMMA membership.

Mr. Babu had been granted anticipatory bail in the case.

The SIT on Tuesday recorded the arrest of actor-legislator M. Mukesh on a similar complaint after three hours of questioning. He was later let off as he had earlier secured an anticipatory bail in the case.

