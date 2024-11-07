Hema Committee report: Probe into cases progressing well, says Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court on Thursday (November 7, 2024) said the investigation into the various cases in connection with the revelations of sexual assault and harassment in the Justice Hema Committee report was progressing well.

A Special Division Bench of Justices A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and C.S. Sudha made the observation after the Kerala government filed a report indicating the progress in the probe in 26 FIRs registered in connection with the revelations in the report.

The court also appointed an amicus curiae to collect and coordinate the various reports, suggestions and draft legislation relating to the issue of sexual harassment in the film industry.

The Bench was hearing several petitions related to the report of the panel.

The Advocate General (AG) appearing for the State and the police told the court that of the 26 FIRs registered in connection with the revelations in the report, in five, the complainants are refusing to cooperate with the investigation and in three, the complainants said their statements were not true.

Following the allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors in the wake of the report being made public, the State government on August 25 had constituted a seven-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe these.

The SIT was later handed over the full unedited copy of the report on the directions of the High Court.

Draft legislation

The AG also told the court that the State was preparing a draft legislation to deal with issues of sexual harassment in the film industry and the Bench said it will take that into consideration also.

Meanwhile, Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), which is also a party to the matter, told the court it will be filing a new petition.

Taking note of the same, the court said that all kinds of suggestions are welcome.

It also made it clear that the court will not draft legislation and would only make suggestions.

With these observations, the Bench listed the matter for further hearing on November 21.

