Hema Committee report: Opposition ratchets up demand for police probe into criminality documented by panel

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition in Kerala on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) further ratcheted up its increasingly strident demand for the constitution of an all-women team of IPS officers to investigate the findings of the K. Hema Committee.

The enquiry panel documented in distressing detail instances of pervasive sexism, toxic masculinity, sexual exploitation, casting couch culture and poor workplace conditions women endured in the Malayalam cinema and serial industry and submitted its report to the Kerala government in 2019.

The Kerala government released a redacted version of the report in the public domain on Monday (August 19, 2024) following years of legal wrangling.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan slammed the government for allegedly attempting to pull the wool over the eyes of the public by falsely blaming the enquiry committee for not providing empirical evidence to take cognisance of the recorded offences.

Mr. Satheesan accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of “shielding influential and moneyed predators” in the entertainment industry by failing to act on the report for nearly five years.

Solar scam

In stark contrast, Mr. Satheesan pointed out that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had persuaded the prime accused in the solar scam, a woman, to write a false sexual harassment complaint against Congress leaders with an eye on the 2016 Assembly elections.

The LDF resorted to political skulduggery by handing the dubious complaint to the CBI on the eve of the elections to denigrate the UDF in the public eye. The CBI later dismissed the complaint for want of evidence, he said.

However, Mr. Satheesan said the government applied a different standard when deciding against prosecuting crimes against women, chronicled by the Hema Committee. The government broke faith with the people by protecting the sexual predators.

Mr. Satheesan said the Hema Committee had given the government unambiguous legal ground to act against the perpetrators.

“A few of the complaints documented by the committee warranted prosecution under the provisions of the POCSO Act. However, the LDF has put the lid on the damning report to save the predators”, Mr. Satheesan said.

Meanwhile, Youth Congress State vice-president Abin Varkey emailed the State Police Chief (SPC) demanding the registration of a case based on the Hema Committee’s incriminating findings.

The SPC has referred the letter to the Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar, for further action. Congress leaders said the move was “a precursor” to impending legal action against the government.

Unpardonable: Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor, MP, said the criminality documented by the committee was “unpardonable and a stain” on the Malayalam film industry. “The time for a clean-up is overdue”, he said.

Congress leader K. Muraleedharan said the report had cracked the veneer of civility, fairness and refinement maintained by certain persons who the cinema-going public idolised for their screen personas.

Male chauvinism: CPI(M) State secretary

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan said the concentration of wealth and means of production in a few male chauvinistic individuals who wield unbridled power in the industry was the prime cause for its degeneration.

He said the society should address the malaise gripping the entertainment industry collectively.

Women treated as chattel: K.K. Shailaja

CPI(M) Central committee member and former Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, MLA, said women were “treated as chattel” in the Malayalam film industry. She said the internal complaints committees (ICC) in the sector were perfunctory and wielded no authority.

Ms. Shailaja said casting couch remained a stark and shameful reality. “It’s a shame junior artistes cannot access film sets’ cloakrooms, toilets or food. The government will hold a conclave involving all stakeholders and form a regulatory authority to rectify the anomalies pointed out by the Hema Committee and make production sets a safe working place for women,” she said.

BJP slams government

However, former Union Minister and BJP leader V. Muraleedharan accused the Kerala government of shielding predators and exploitative power brokers in Mollywood.

BJP State president K. Surendran asked the government to publicly apologise to the people for its “inaction” on the Hema Committee report. He said the government had shielded influential and moneyed serial offenders and felons in the entertainment industry by insulating them from prosecution.

Suresh Gopi offers no comments

Union Minister of State for Tourism and actor Suresh Gopi offered no comments on the development.

Writer Sarah Joseph lauded Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) members for striving to publish the committee report. “They did so at great personal and professional cost and against heavy odds”, she said.

Poet and critic K. Satchidanandan said the committee’s findings should evolve as a force for good in the entertainment industry.

