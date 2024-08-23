Hema Committee report: No ‘power group’ in Malayalam cinema, says AMMA

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) has welcomed the K. Hema Committee report on the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry while rejecting its observation that there is a ‘power group’ that wielded significant control over it.

After being slammed for its perceived silence about the damning report released on Monday (August 19, 2024), AMMA eventually responded with its general secretary and actor Siddique addressing the media in a hurriedly-convened press conference on Friday (August 23, 2024).

Actor Siddique, general secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), addressing the media in Kochi on Friday following the revelations in #hemacommitteereport



Video: Thulasi Kakkat pic.twitter.com/DntnU5usLh — The Hindu - Kerala (@THKerala) August 23, 2024

“We welcome the report and the recommendations should be implemented. Contrary to certain media reports, the report is not an indictment of our organisation,” he said.

The report had revealed horrid tales of sexual exploitation, illegal bans, discrimination, drug and alcohol abuse, wage disparity and in some cases, inhuman working conditions.

Mr. Siddique denied allegations that the association had tried to stall the release of the report. “It was up to the (Kerala) government to decide whether or not to release it. In fact, the report is useful for our members too as it spoke of the need for ensuring workplace security for the women in the industry,” he said.

Stating that the association was “pained” over allegations that it was remaining silent on the findings of the report, Mr. Siddique said the organisation will not support those who had wronged the women in the industry.

He, however, rued tarnishing the entire industry based on the report. Cases should be registered against the persons found guilty of committing atrocities against women. There is no power group in the industry and we wonder who the members of this so-called power group are, he said.

Mr. Siddique said that some years ago, a high-power committee was constituted comprising the representatives of all film organisations. It was not clear whether it has been alluded to as the power group. No such power group can dictate the way the industry works nor is cinema a mafia, he said.

Asked about AMMA’s lack of action on a woman actor’s complaint in 2018 about an incident back in 2006, Mr. Siddique apologised for the delay in taking action and assured to look into it. He said that at that time, he was merely a member of the executive committee and that the complaint had not come to his notice.

“Majority of the women in the industry are members of AMMA. Crime anywhere should be investigated but a smokescreen should not be created putting everyone under the cloud,” he said.

The actor said setting up an internal complaints committee is the responsibility of producers and reasoned that AMMA itself was a complaints committee that received complaints from its members and intervened.

‘No division in AMMA’

He shot down reports of division in AMMA over the report. “We are not with the guilty and our executive committee will convene to discuss raising the demand for exposing the perpetrators referred to in the report. The Hema committee hasn’t invited many women members of AMMA (for deposition),” he said.

Mr. Siddique said the organisation has not received any complaints about casting couch. “None can be sidelined in cinema merely for lodging a complaint. There has been no denial of opportunities to Women in Cinema Collective members. Casting is done based on the actor best fit for a role. Actor Parvathy (Thiruvothu) is a talented artiste and cannot be sidelined,” he said.

Mr. Siddique said the organisation has neither been invited to the proposed cinema conclave nor has any idea about its purpose or structure.

Asked about “intimidating” those who complain of exploitation, he said that “none can be threatened.”

Mr. Siddique said it is for the government to bring about changes in the industry based on the report. “AMMA has no such powers and can only cooperate with any such initiative by the government,” he said.